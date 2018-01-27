Bayern with epic comeback against Hoffenheim

Despite going two goals down, FC Bayern München fought back to claim a 5-2 win over TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern Munich 5 Hoffenheim 2

Uth scores after missed penalty

Gnabry bangs in the second

Lewandowski pulls one back

Boateng equalises

Coman and Vidal put Bayern ahead

Sandro wraps up the scoring off the bench

Match Summary

Hoffenheim made a flying start to the match and were awarded a penalty in the opening two minutes, which Marc Uth tucked home on the rebound after Serge Gnabry saw his effort from the spot saved by the goalkeeper.

Gnabry then buried a shot from long range to put Hoffenheim two goals to the good after just 12 minutes, but Robert Lewandowski pulled one back with an instinctive finish in the 21st minute before Jerome Boateng headed in the equaliser in the 25th minute.

Bayern then effectively killed off the game within the space of three second-half minutes, with Kingsley Coman firing into the bottom corner not long before Arturo Vidal met a cross from Arjen Robben with a thumping header ahead of Sandro Wagner’s late goal.

Full Report

Just two minutes in and there was already drama in Bavaria when Gnabry was fouled on the edge of the box by Joshua Kimmich and stood up to take the penalty himself. The former Arsenal man’s effort was rather tame and pushed away by goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, but Gnabry’s strike partner Uth was first to react and tucked it in on the rebound.

Gnabry, on loan from Bayern, will have been a bit abashed with his timid spot-kick but was far more impressive when he doubled Hoffenheim’s lead in the 12th minute with a thunderous strike from outside the box into the bottom corner.

Bayern pulled one back in the 21st minute through Robert Lewandowski, although it wasn’t exactly one for the collection. The Polish striker was lurking in the box when a shot came in from Kimmich and got a toe to the ball before it could be saved, diverting it through the legs of goalkeeper Oliver Baumann.

Having made such a cracking start, Hoffenheim will have been kicking themselves to be level with less than half an hour played. Boateng was positioned at the far post for a corner kick and got his head to the cross from Robben to bury the equaliser in the 25th minute.

The second half continued in the same vein as the first, with Bayern dominating possession but Hoffenheim defending bravely, but they would not survive much past the hour mark.

Coman put Bayern back in the lead in the 63rd minute when he skipped past Kevin Vogt on the edge of the box and fired low and hard into the bottom corner.

Just a few minutes later and Bayern’s lead was doubled by Arturo Vidal, who headed home at the far post from another Robben corner. The ball was cleared off the line from the Chilean’s effort, but the goal was eventually given and replays showed it to be the correct decision.

Bayern’s new striker Sandro made an appearance off the bench in the 85th minute and wrapped up the game with his 90th-minute strike.