Neuer vows to return for Bayern in 2018

FC Bayern München and Germany number one Manuel Neuer is convinced he will make his return to first team action during the second half of the 2017/18 Bundesliga season.

Neuer was initially expected to make a return in January after suffering a hairline fracture to his foot in September, however, due to the sensitivity of the injury no specific date has since been outlined for his return.

During his absence the likes of Sven Ulreich and veteran Tom Starke have deputized for the 31-year-old with the former since becoming manager Jupp Heynckes' more regular number one choice.

Speaking to FC Bayern.tv, the Gelsenkirchen-born star said: "I have to say I’m doing very well. I think my foot's also doing very well. I don't feel any pain and in my view I’m making very good progress.

"For the next few weeks it'll be about improving my gait and increasing my weight on the AlterG (anti-gravity treadmill).

"I spend time on the bike and do other strengthening exercises for my whole body. My fitness condition is actually very good."

The goalkeeper added he would return to action this season but had not set a date for that eventuality, saying: "There is no specific date. We have to play it safe and see how my body handles the next few steps. But I'm very optimistic and I know I will play in the second half of the season."