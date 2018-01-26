Big Match Preview: Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich will be looking for revenge when they host Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday, after losing both of the encounters between the sides last season.

Bundesliga

Date: 27 January 2018

Matchday: 20

Kick-off: 16H30 (GMT+2)

Venue: Allianz Arena

Referee: M. Grafe

Assistants: M. Sinn, A. Blos

Fourth official: T. Gerach

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Bayern Munich 19 12 5 2

Hoffenheim 19 2 5 12

Previous encounter:

Hoffenheim 2-0 Bayern Munich 09/09/17 (Bundesliga)

Hoffenheim goalscorers: M. Uth (27′, 51′)

Players to watch:

The away side will looking to the likes of Serge Gnabry and top-scorer Mark Uth for goals after in-form hitman Sandro Wagner was sold to Bayern Munich in at the start of this month.

There will be a fair amount of pressure on the returning Bayern defenders Mats Hummels and David Alaba, who both come back this week after recovering from illness, after the Bavarians shipped two goals in their 4-2 win over Werder Bremen last week.

However, it will be Robert Lewandowski who will have all eyes on him after returning from injury to bag a brace last time out. He will surely cause Hoffenheim some problems on Saturday.

Team form and manager quotes:

The visitors have not started 2018 well and are still in search of their first win after their opening game of the second half of the season against Werder Bremen ended 1-1 and they were hammered 4-1 by Bayer Leverkusen last time out.

They have won just two of their last 10 games in all competitions and things are unlikely to get much better against the reigning Bundesliga champions, who are in typically imperious form.

However, they did manage to do the double of the Bavarians last term and head coach Julian Nagelsmann remains cautiously optimistic.

“We aren’t on a mega-run of results, unlike Bayern,” he said. “But going there trying not to lose is the wrong approach, we’ll be trying to win – let’s see if we can do it.”

Conversely, Bayern Munich have failed to win only two of their last 20 fixtures in all competitions, having only lost one of those. Their defence was a bit leaky last week, but with both Hummels and Alaba returning and Lewandowski looking in fine form up front, it would be a huge surprise if the visitors didn’t claim all three points.

Team news:

While there are no fresh injury concerns for Hoffenheim, Nagelsmann is likely to make several changes to the lineup that was thrashed by Leverkusen. Rumours suggest Stefan Posch will come in for Ermin Bicakcic at the back while Nadiem Amiri could replace Florian Grillitsch in the midfield.

It is believed Hummels is not quite back to 100 percent following his illness so will likely start the match on the bench, but Alaba is expected to return straight to the starting XI for Bayern this weekend. Arturo Vidal is also fit again, which could see Franck Ribery lose his place in the side.