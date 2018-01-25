Aubameyang and Reus boost for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund has been handed a boost with Marco Reus being given clearance to resume full first team training, while striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is available after a club suspension ended.

According to reports, Reus will begin full training on next week Monday (29 January) while Aubameyang is in contention for selection for this Saturday’s Bundesliga clash with SC Freiburg.

The former has been recovering from a knee injury he picked up in Dortmund’s DFB Cup final victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in May last year, whereas the latter had been suspended by Dortmund after he was banned for disciplinary reasons.

Manager Peter Stöger said of Reus: “It’s a positive sign that shows everything is going well. He knows we’d love to have him back in the side.

“But we’re not going to throw anyone in who isn’t fully comfortable with it. But it’s a case of so far, so good. He’s been working really hard.”

The 28-year-old scored seven goals in 17 league appearances in 2016/17, despite missing 16 matches through ongoing injury concerns.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang is the Black and Yellows leading goalscorer with 13 Bundesliga strikes in 15 appearances and his return should bolster an attack that has hit just three goals in their last three competitive outings.