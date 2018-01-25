Leipzig snap up Danish teenager

RB Leipzig has confirmed the signing of Copenhagen’s talented teenage midfielder Mads Bidstrup.

The 16-year-old Denmark under-17 international joins the Bundesliga side despite not yet making a first-team appearance for Copenhagen.

He is reported to have signed for Leipzig for €2.5million.

Copenhagen coach Stale Solbakken was reported as saying: “There is great interest of players from our strong talent department, and in this case, we have been offered an extraordinary amount for Mads Bidstrup.

“We know that Mads and his family have considered thoroughly if they wanted to take this step, and now we cry with one eye and smile with the other.

“We are happy on Mads’ behalf, and we wish him all the best in the future.”

Leipzig announced the news with a brief comment on their official Twitter account welcoming Bidstrup to the club.

“OFFICIAL: DieRotenBullen has signed 16-year-old Danish talent Mads Bidstrup from FC Copenhagen! Welcome to Leipzig.”