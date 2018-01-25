Agent: Brandt will stay at Leverkusen

Julian Brandt’s agent has revealed that the winger will stay at Bayer 04 Leverkusen until at least 2019, despite a growing number of interested clubs.

The 21-year-old has reportedly drawn the attention of Liverpool, Barcelona, and Bundesliga rivals FC Bayern München, but his agent and father Jurgen Brandt insists his son is looking forward to playing in Europe with Leverkusen next term.

“Julian’s objective is to play in Europe with Leverkusen next season,” the agent told Sport Bild.

“He’ll definitely be here until 2019. Julian feels he has unfinished business at Leverkusen.”

The former VfL Wolfsburg youth player signed for Leverkusen in 2014 and has impressed for Die Werkself this season, making 19 Bundesliga appearances, scoring four goals and producing four assists.