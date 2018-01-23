Wenger: Aubameyang transfer not close

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits the Gunners are working on bringing Borussia Dortmund’s prize asset Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the club, but that they are not close to a deal yet.

The 28-year-old striker has continuously been linked with a move to the Premier League outfit, and Wenger has revealed that talks are underway but it remains unclear whether a move will be agreed upon.

“Confident or not confident, I don’t know,” said Wenger, according to Sky Sports.

“You never know how close you are.

“This is the kind of thing – he is one of the possible movements, but we have other things in mind as well. We have plenty of opportunities and the final decision is not made.

“At the moment we are not close to any deal, Aubameyang or anybody else.”

The Gabon international has been in superb form this season, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in only 15 Bundesliga games, while also bagging four goals in six UEFA Champions League ties.