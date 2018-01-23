Reschke: Stuttgart’s mentality was wrong

VfB Stuttgart sporting director Michael Reschke was disappointed with the team’s recent performance against 1. FSV Mainz 05 and hopes they will improve their mentality against FC Schalke 04.

Stuttgart lost 3-2 at Mainz on Saturday. Yoshinori Muto netted a brace for the hosts before a third was added by Gerrit Holtmann. Holger Badstuber and Daniel Ginczek got on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Reschke wasn’t best pleased with his side’s mentality in that game and has urged the players to show a better attitude when they host Schalke on Saturday.

He told the club’s official website: “We didn’t play the way a team should in the Bundesliga. That was made all the more disappointing by the fact we were playing against a direct opponent, who we could have held at a good distance with a win.

“Together with the team, all those responsible will look at the reasons for the performance, as is the case after every game, and process those findings over the coming days.”

Reschke added: “First of all, it’s about demonstrating the right mentality again. As from Tuesday, the complete focus will be set on doing everything possible to see the team in action again in the stadium that we have come to know and believe in.

“We still hold a decent position in the table and we are completely convinced we can achieve the goals we have set ourselves for the season.”