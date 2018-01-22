Dortmund outline dates for Reus’ return

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stöger believes influential forward Marco Reus could return to the first team on Matchday 21, though he may even be available before then.

The 51-year-old coach expects to have a fully fit Reus at his disposal for the away trip to 1. FC Köln on 2 February, however, he has not ruled out a return for the player during Matchday 20 when Dortmund face SC Freiburg at Signal-Iduna-Park on 27 January.

The 28-year-old returned to first-team training at the beginning of 2018 having being out of action since May 2017. The Dortmund-born star was injured during the club’s DFB Cup final victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in that month last year.

Stöger told reporters: “I’m not sure if he’ll be fit for our next game against Freiburg [on Matchday 20].

“If he’s not involved in the week ahead, it’ll be the week after that. He’s incredibly ambitious. I won’t hold him back.”

The German international scored seven Bundesliga goals in 17 appearances last season, despite missing 16 matches through injury. Earlier in January Reus said he was hoping to have a chance to make Joachim Löw’s World Cup squad for June and July’s tournament in Russia.