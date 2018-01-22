Vidal could leave Bayern in the off-season

FC Bayern München midfielder Arturo Vidal admits he may consider leaving the German champions at the end of the season but first wants to win the Champions League.

The Chile international has been linked with a move to Premier League outfit Chelsea, where he could reunite with former Juventus manager Antonio Conte, but he remains focused on his job at Die Roten for now.

Vidal’s place in the Bayern team is also likely to come under threat at the end of the season, with Leon Goretzka joining on a free transfer from FC Schalke 04 in the off-season.

“I’m still here until June and I’m happy,” Vidal said, according to the Daily Mail. “I hope to win the Champions League and then we’ll see what happens.

“But at this moment I am 100 percent at Bayern and there is no chance of changing teams.”

The 30-year-old signed a four-year contract with Bayern in July 2015, after leaving Italian champions Juventus.