Goretzka accepts fan anger about Bayern deal

FC Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka admits that the fans’ anger makes sense after he agreed to join FC Bayern München on a four-year deal at the end of the season.

The Germany international, 22, has signed a pre-contract with Bayern and will officially join them in July on a free transfer, and the Schalke fans voiced their anger in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Hannover.

“When your own fans are whistling against you it always hurts. But I expected the whistles and I can understand them partially.

“These days have been the most difficult of my career. It was a special situation for me. I’m glad that the atmosphere remained positive overall. The boos hurt, of course.

“I thought so long about my decision. It was a long process. I listened to myself then decided where I wanted to go and where my goals are.”

Schalke are third in the Bundesliga standings, level on points with second-placed Bayer 04 Leverkusen but 16 adrift of league leaders Bayern.