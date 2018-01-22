Five things we learned from Bundesliga Matchday 19

It was another action packed and goal-laden weekend in the Bundesliga. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five things we learned from all the action.

Race for second place

If the first two matchdays back since the winter break have proven anything then it is that this season’s Bundesliga has once again become a race to see who finishes runners up behind FC Bayern Munich.

Bayer Leverkusen’s stunning 4-1 win at Hoffenheim on Saturday confirmed their position as the current best of the rest, yet Leverkusen were themselves brushed aside by the mighty Bavarians just last week. While all the other pretenders to the throne continue to take points off each other the Bayern juggernaut keeps on rolling, this week’s victims Werder Bremen. With the title race already over, the race for second place continues to intrigue. With six teams all within one point of each other, picking the eventual winner of second place could prove more difficult than trying to stop Arjen Robben cutting inside onto his left foot.

Gisdol gone

It’s been on the cards for a while but the sacking of Hamburg coach Markus Gisdol was finally confirmed on Sunday, just hours after the Red Shorts had lost their relegation six pointer to bottom side FC Koln. With just two wins since the opening week of the season and four consecutive losses it came as no surprise to see the former Hoffenheim coach finally get the boot, given there has been no overall improvement since last season’s narrow escape from relegation.

The club’s former midfielder Bernd Hollerbach has been named as the most likely successor to Gisdol and is expected to be named sooner rather than later. Hollerbach’s immediate goal will be to help the club avoid the drop, although the omens are not good considering he resigned from his last position at Wuerzburger Kickers last year following their relegation from the second tier.

Can Koln do it?

The flipside of Saturday’s result in Hamburg is that it gave the Billy Goats renewed hope that they can pull off the impossible and actually survive. After the worst start in the history of the Bundesliga saw Koln pick up just one win during the first half of the season, they have now won three on the bounce and sit just four points off the relative safety of the relegation playoff spot. Another positive result at home to Augsburg at the weekend and the fans and players will begin to believe. Momentum is a wonderful thing!

Blinding Bailey

Jamaican international Leon Bailey continues to dazzle for Bayer Leverkusen. Against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Saturday Bailey opened the scoring with a spectacular backheeled effort that took everyone by surprise – including Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann.

An assist later in the game mean Bailey’s stats for the season are already mightily impressive, with seven goals and six assists from 16 appearances (four of them as substitute), and he seems to getting better each week. Given that he is just 20-years old, it’s frightening to think just how good he can become.

Kovac a marked man?

With all the hype over young managers like Schalke’s Domenico Tedesco and Julian Nagelsmann at Hoffenheim, it’s easy to overlook another coach who is making a name for himself. At 46, Niko Kovac may not be as young as the other two, but the former Croatian international is doing a great job at Frankfurt.

After saving the Eagles from relegation in his first season, Kovac last season led Frankfurt to a respectable 11th. This season however, they seem to have kicked on, and now sit in seventh place, just one point off second after another impressive performance at the weekend winning 3-1 at Wolfsburg. Unbeaten since a narrow 1-0 defeat to Bayern in December, Frankfurt’s form has made people sit up and take notice, with Kovac even being touted as a possible replacement for Jupp Heynckes at Bayern at the end of the season. As a former Bayern player the speculation may not be too far wide of the mark. Watch this space!