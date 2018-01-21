Bayern thump lowly Bremen

FC Bayern Munchen came from behind to beat SV Werder Bremen 4-2 at the Allianz Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Bayern 4 Bremen 2

Gondorf on target on 25′

Muller levels on 41′

Lewandowski puts Bayern ahead on 63′

Sule own goal with 74′ played

Lewandowski with his second on 76′

Muller scores fourth on 84′

Match summary

Jerome Gondorf opened the scoring on 25 minutes before Thomas Muller’s equaliser with 41 minutes played.

Robert Lewandowski then put Bayern ahead just after the hour mark, and despite an own goal from Niklas Sule, Lewandowski and Muller both scored their second goals of the game each to secure a comprehensive victory.

Full report

It was an surprisingly sloppy start by both sides although Franck Ribery was lively early on while Javi Martinez fired a sixth minute shot wide with a flicked header.

Bremen then were so nearly in the lead a minute later but Max Kruse’s header from Ludwig Augustinsson’s cross deflected off Juan Bernat and clipped the outside of the post.

Ribery fired straight at Jii Pavlenka before Muller saw his goal-bound shot blocked by Nikolas Moisander and Lewandowski headed a Jerome Boateng cross from the left over the bar.

Junuzovic then hit a first-time shot just wide after connecting to a soft punch from Sven Ulreich, but the Bayern stopper could do nothing to deny Gondorf from slotting home and firing Bremen into the lead after some good work from Eggestein and Kruse.

Pavlenka got down well to cut out a low Ribery shot on 31 minutes and after a spell of sustained pressure from Bayern, the home side were level, through Muller, who shrugged off Veljkovic to chest down a Boateng cross and fire in on the volley.

Lewandowski was off target with a 47th minute header from a Robben delivery to the back post, before Boateng got back to deflect a Gondorf strike from the edge of the box over the bar.

Lewandowski was looking lively and after Pavlenka denied Arturo Vidal with a fine save, he had to pick the ball out the back of his net as the Polish striker headed home from a James Rodriguez corner from the left.

Gebre Selassie was off target with a 65th minute header before another great save from Pavlenka to deny Lewandowski from close range. Moisander then cleared Ribery’s follow-up off the line.

Astonishingly though Bremen were level as a Zlatko Junuzovic corner from the right hit Sule on the leg and rolled over the line.

But no sooner had they conceded, Lewandowski restored Bayern’s lead, with a clinical header from a Muller cross into the bottom left corner of the net.

Ulreich denied Junuzovic with ten minutes of the match remaining with a good low fingertip save, but could not keep out Muller, who guided a first-time shot past Pavlenka after racing onto an excellent Rodriguez ball, to cap off a resounding result.