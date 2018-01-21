Gisdol sacked by Hamburg

Hamburger SV have taken the decision to dismiss head coach Markus Gisdol following the 2-0 home defeat to bottom-side 1. FC Köln on Saturday.

A new coach has already been identified and will be announced by the club ahead of training on Monday.

It was a fourth successive Bundesliga defeat for the struggling side, who are currently just three points ahead of Köln in 17th place.

The former VfB Stuttgart and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim coach joined Hamburg in September 2016 and helped the club avoid relegation after what had been a disastrous start to the season under his predecessor Bruno Labbadia.

A club statement read: “Following yesterday’s 2-0 defeat to Köln, the board and sporting director Jens Todt have made the decision to relieve head coach Markus Gisdol and his assistants Frank Fröhling and Frank Kaspari of their duties at the club.”

Club chairman Heribert Bruchhagen added: “It wasn’t an easy decision to make. But we are convinced that there was no alternative at this point in time.

“We will unveil our new coach soon. We need to formalise a few things first – we know already who the new coach will be.”

Bruchhagen added: “We expressed our gratitude to Markus Gisdol. We hadn’t anticipated the current situation that we find ourselves in. Now we need to scrutinise ourselves too. A new head coach should give us a boost and take away any uncertainty in the team.

“The new head coach will take team training on Monday at 15:00.”