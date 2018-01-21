Dropped Auba plays five-a-side, sparks Twitter spat

It’s often said that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a complex character who is misunderstood.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is currently out of the team following disciplinary troubles, while reports suggest the Gabon international is on the verge of a big money move to Arsenal and the Premier League.

So instead of staying at home on Friday night and watching his teammates take on Hertha Berlin, what did Auba do?

He went down to his local five-a-side venue and had a kickabout with his friends – all while wearing an Ousmane Dembele replica Dortmund shirt.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang went and played 5-a-side in Dortmund tonight with his mates…while his team-mates were playing away at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga. Hmm. With an Ousmane Dembélé shirt on. Hmm. [📸BILD] pic.twitter.com/s8U12iAIHd — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) January 19, 2018

Provocative much?

It was enough for one journalist to take the bait, Bild’s Michael Makus tweeting that perhaps Aubameyang should be training or watching his team from the stands.

Bla bla bla next step is the jail 😆😂🤙🏽you don’t know nothing so take care of you!!! not me — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) January 19, 2018

And it wasn’t long before Auba hit back, telling the journo to mind his own business.

With Arsenal fans surmising that Auba’s choice of shirt was a reference to the number he could be wearing at the Emirates, Makus couldn’t resist another dig.

😆😂you are a good joker 🃏like your Twitter certification good Night — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) January 19, 2018

And once again, Auba struck back.

The exchange ended with the journalist suggesting Aubameyang give his full commitment to the team.

Although which team Auba is committed to remains a subject for debate!