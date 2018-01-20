Dortmund confirm Arsenal approach for Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed the club have received their first official enquiry about striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal.

The Bundesliga side appear to be suggesting that there had been no contact between BVB and the Gunners about the player, despite media speculation hinting strongly a move to the Emirates Stadium was likely to happen.

Aubameyang has been left out of Dortmund’s previous two games as it seems the Gabon international is clear about leaving North Rhine-Westphalia. The forward is a hot commodity for his scoring feats in Germany having plundered 141 goals in 212 appearances for the Black and Yellows.

German football magazine Kicker had earlier reported that the Londoners offered in the region of €50m for his services, though this bid was not said to be acceptable for the Peter Stöger-coached side.

Watzke said: “I can confirm that there has been a first enquiry from Arsenal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.”

The 28-year-old is thought to be seen as a direct replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who is expected to finalise a move to Manchester United.

Aubameyang saw off FC Bayern München’s Robert Lewandoswki last season to become the Bundesliga’s leading goalscorer. He ended with 31 league goals in 32 appearances and hit 40 in 46 matches in all competitions.