Schurrle: It’s annoying that we did not win

Andre Schurrle was left frustrated as Borussia Dortmund dropped more points away from home in their 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin on Friday night.

Shinji Kagawa stuck in the 71st minute to cancel out a 46th minute goal from Davie Selke.

The result left Dortmund in third place on the Bundesliga standings with 30 points, one behind RB Leipzig but 14 adrift of leaders FC Bayern München.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out of the side ahead of his potential exit, and an annoyed Schurrle struggled to impact the match at the Olympiastadion.

The German was particularly incensed as Andriy Yarmolenko's appeals for a stoppage-time penalty were waved away.

Schurrle told Eurosport: "In my opinion, this is a 60-40 decision whether that is a penalty at the end, but you can certainly give it.

"It's annoying that we did not win. We had planned a lot. In the first half we were a bit sleepy. We then woke up with the goal, found the space, played faster and in depth.

"We could have scored the second goal, we worked out the chances. We can build on the last 30 minutes."