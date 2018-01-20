Aubameyang could still have Dortmund future

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could still have a future at Borussia Dortmund after Peter Stoger claimed there was “nothing concrete” in interest from Arsenal.

Aubameyang was left out of the Dortmund line-up for the second game in succession on Friday night after missing the 1-1 Bundesliga encounter at Hertha BSC.

The 28-year-old’s omission from last weekend’s stalemate with VfL Wolfsburg looked set to signal the end of his Dortmund career and there have been reports that sporting director Michael Zorc is due to hold talks with Arsenal this weekend.

However, Dortmund boss Stoger has dampened talk of an imminent move to Arsenal, by suggesting that Aubameyang is still in his plans.

“There is nothing on the table, only hot air,” said Stoger.

“We’re planning with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and there’s a way back into the team for him.

“All week long he was good at training, which is why I said at my press conference that he would be in the team.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang went and played 5-a-side in Dortmund tonight with his mates…while his team-mates were playing away at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga. Hmm. With an Ousmane Dembélé shirt on. Hmm. [📸BILD] pic.twitter.com/s8U12iAIHd — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) January 19, 2018

“But at the last practice I just felt like he wasn’t fully focused. It was a very important match and we have so many quality players that I chose another one.

“But I select the group every week. He has time to show he wants it. If he gives everything next week, he’ll be in the squad.”