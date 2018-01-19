Kagawa rescues a point for Dortmund

Hertha Berlin were perhaps unfortunate not to record a victory over Borussia Dortmund in Friday’s Bundesliga encounter at the Olympiastadion which ended 1-1.

Match summary

It was a game of few chances in the first half though Shinji Kagawa did put a header over the bar. Valentino Lazaro hit the side-netting for the hosts but it ended 0-0 at the break.

After the interval, Davie Selke got the opener after good work from Lazaro. Ondrej Duda cost his side a second when he tapped in Salomon Kalou’s goal-bound strike from a blatantly offside position. Kagawa made the hosts pay with a 71st minute equaliser.

Match report

It was a cagey opening 45 minutes with both sides threatening little in terms of creating real goalscoring chances. Yet, in the 14th minute the visitors did create half-a-chance for attacking midfielder Kagawa.

From another ranging Christian Pulisic run and cross from the flank, the Japan international made a trademark late run into the area but steered his header over the bar with Jadon Sancho behind him seemingly better positioned.

Nonetheless, Die Alte Dame managed to conjure a response of sorts in the 22nd minute when the side won a free-kick outside the area. However, Marvin Plattenhardt’s strike sailed over the bar as it didn’t quite have the dip to trouble Roman Bürki in goal.

On the half-an-hour mark the hosts were not far away from snatching the lead after Lazaro’s snapshot. With Burki unsighted by a cluster of bodies in front of him, the 21-year-old Austria international attacking midfielder saw his effort crash narrowly wide into the side-netting.

With that said, just before the break BVB spurned a good chance to grab the opener through Sancho. After Kagawa sent the 17-year-old through on goal, the inexperienced forward tried to find a pass instead of shooting and the moment was gone. It seemed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absence was having an affect on manager Peter Stöger’s team.

After the interval the home fans at the Olympiastadion exploded into celebration as Davie Selke found space at the far post to tap home Lazaro’s superbly accurate cross in the 46th minute. Dortmund were lacking creativity in the final third as keeper Thomas Kraft was hardly being tested for long periods.

Yet, the 29-year-old did produce a solid save from Pulisic in the 57th minute which he safely turned away from danger. In the 63rd minute it should have been 2-0 but for a moment of madness from Duda.

After Salomon Kalou had clipped an effort beyond Bürki, the midfielder inexplicably poked the goal-bound ball over the line from a blatantly offside position to see the strike disallowed. Incredibly, the hosts would pay the price for the error eight minutes later as the lively Kagawa headed home Sancho’s cross.

Die Schwarzgelben were more threatening in the closing stages although Pál Dárdai’s men defended bravely. Kraft was forced into some routine saves and Alexander Isak hit the crossbar late on, yet it wasn’t enough as it ended 1-1 in Germany’s capital.