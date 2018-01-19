Goretzka agrees to Bayern switch

FC Schalke 04 have confirmed that Leon Goretzka will join FC Bayern München at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old German international has been a target for a number of European clubs, with his contract with Schalke set to expire.

The former VfL Bochum midfielder passed a medical with Bayern before agreeing to the switch.

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel said: "Leon Goretzka has earlier this week informed us that he would like to leave the club and join Bayern Munich.

"We noted that with regret. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has told us that Leon has passed his medical. We are losing a very good player.

"He has signed a contract from July 1, 2018 with Bayern. We did everything possible to keep Leon."

Juventus, Liverpool and Arsenal had all been keen to sign the talented young German.