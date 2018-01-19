Dortmund’s Durm tears ankle ligament

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that defender Erik Durm is set for another spell on the sidelines after tearing a ligament in his right ankle during training.

The 25-year-old only recently recovered from hip surgery and made the matchday squad for the goalless draw with Wolfsburg on Sunday, but he didn't come off the bench.

Durm is still yet to make a Bundesliga appearance this season due to the hip and ankle injuries, and it's unclear when he will be returning.

🏋️‍ Voller Körpereinsatz von Erik Durm und Nobby im Feiertagsmagazin. Wie es dazu kam? Athletiktrainer Andreas Beck verrät es Euch bei "Sach doch ma!". 😏 pic.twitter.com/X4gpnvTzHO — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) January 18, 2018

"The team has already wished him a speedy recovery," Dortmund said in a statement on their official website on Thursday.

The Germany international has been plagued by injuries over the last few years. He made only 13 league appearances last season due to knee surgery, and was also out of action following another knee operation back in September 2015.