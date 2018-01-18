Robben not sweating on Bayern future

FC Bayern München veteran Arjen Robben is not concerned that the Bundesliga leaders have yet to enter into talks with him regarding a contract extension.

The 33-year-old winger has reached the final six months of his current deal at the Allianz Arena and is attracting interest from other clubs, according to his father.

Injuries limited Robben to just 18 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarian giants during the first half of the season, although he started the first game of 2018 as Jupp Heynckes’ side ran out 3-1 victors against Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge stated in December that negotiations were planned with the Dutch ace and Franck Ribery, who will also be out of contract in the off-season.

“There have been no talks with the club yet. But I am relaxed about it,” Robben told Kicker.

“The most important thing is to stay healthy, focus on the sporting situation and play my games.”

His dad, Hans Robben, added: “We’re calmly waiting for the situation to develop. Bayern will come to us sooner or later, there is no deadline.

“Still we wish to have clarity in the near future. There are some requests for Arjen.”