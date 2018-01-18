Preview: Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund

Hertha Berlin and Borussia Dortmund will both be aiming to get back to winning ways when they clash in the Bundesliga on Friday night.

Bundesliga

19 January 2018

Gameweek 19

Kick-off: 20H30 local time

Venue: Olympiastadion Berlin

Referee: C. Dingert

Assistants: T. Christ, T. Gerach

Fourth official: J. Seidel

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Hertha 64 18 16 30

Dortmund 64 30 16 18

#Dardai: "The fans are always important. The @Oly_Berlin will be full come 20:30 tomorrow night, and the players will be able to feel that. We are looking forward to a fantastic game." #BSCBVB #hahohe pic.twitter.com/Bv1JOkJbY0 — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) January 18, 2018

Previous encounter

Dortmund 2-0 Hertha 26/08/17 (Bundesliga)

Dortmund goalscorers: P. Aubameyang (15′), N. Sahin (57′)

Players to watch

Davie Selke and Salomon Kalou has been leading the scoring charts for Hertha this term, netting eight and seven goals respectively in all competitions. Kalou scored a brace in the 3-1 win over Hannover and Selke replicated that achievement when they beat RB Leipzig 3-2.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang possibly missing out again if he can sort out his problems at the club, more pressure be on the likes of Andriy Yarmolenko, Christian Pulisic, and Shinji Kagawa to produce the goals for Dortmund. Yarmolenko has bagged six goals in all competitions, with Pulisic and Kagawa sitting on four each.

Team form and manager quotes

Following an unbeaten run of four games in all competitions, which included wins over Hannover and RB Leipzig, Hertha were beaten 1-0 by Stuttgart in their last league fixture on Saturday.

The defeat saw Hertha drop from 10th to 11th in the Bundesliga standings, but a victory over the BVB could see them surge up to seventh position, two points adrift the top-four teams in the league.

The last time Hertha hosted Dortmund they ran out 2-1 winners, and head coach Pal Dardai is looking forward to the clash.

He told the press: “We always have a plan. 20:30 kickoff, a beautiful stadium, a great game and all of Germany will be watching.”

Meanwhile, Dortmund kicked off 2018 with a disappointing goalless draw at home to Wolfsburg on Sunday. They haven’t won in their last two games, having lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal last-16 prior to the mid-season break.

BVB head coach Peter Stoger were missing this main goal threat, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, for both of those matches. The striker was suspended by the club for disciplinary reasons and has also been linked with a move to Premier League side Arsenal this month.

They were also without American teenage sensation Christian Pulisic for the Wolfsburg clash, but Stoger has revealed that the winger will most likely feature.

“It’s looking good for him,” Stoger said. “As things stand, he’s an option for the weekend.”

Team news

Hertha are missing Palko Dardai and Karim Rekik, while Alexander Esswein is rated doubtful. Aubameyang remains a doubt for Dortmund after his disciplinary issues, but Pulisic should be back in action, while Marco Reus is not quite back to full fitness.