Dortmund hit out at Wenger over Aubameyang claim

Borussia Dortmund have taken a swipe at Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger for suggesting that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would flourish at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gabon international has been linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park once more with the advent of the January transfer window and is rumoured to be on he Gunners’ radar.

Wenger confirmed on Thursday that Alexis Sanchez is close to joining Manchester United in deal that would see Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction, and he refused to rule out a move for Aubameyang this month but said “nothing else is close”.

His comments have not gone down well with Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc, who feels the Frenchman would be better served focusing his efforts on turning around a five-match winless run.

“We think it’s disrespectful to talk like this about other players. There is no contact with Arsenal,” insisted Zorc.

“We assume that Mr Wenger has enough to do with the performance of his own players.”

Aubameyang has scored 20 goals in all competitions for Peter Stoger’s side this season, but missed the goalless draw with Wolfsburg on Sunday for disciplinary reasons.

The 28-year-old could earn his place back in the Dortmund starting line-up for the game against Hertha Berlin this weekend if he shows a willingness to improve his off-the-pitch behaviour, Stoger said on Thursday.

“I’m planning the future with him, if he improves his work,” said the Dortmund boss. “If something changes, I would be informed. As long as this is not happening, he is in my plans. If he behaves like he behaves right now, he will be in the squad tomorrow.