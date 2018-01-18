Mane injured for rest of Stuttgart’s season

VfB Stuttgart winger Carlos Mane has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a tendon tear during a training session.

Mane is yet to make a Bundesliga appearance for Stuttgart due to knee cartilage damage he picked up in the second division last season and now is set for another long spell on the sidelines.

.@CMane36 Mané requires surgery.☹️ The Portuguese attacker suffered a tendon tear to his thigh during training and will not be available to VfB for the remainder of the current season 👉 https://t.co/amwz684NAs pic.twitter.com/tMerolLjFL — VfB Stuttgart_int (@VfB_int) January 18, 2018

Sporting director Michael Reschke told the club’s official website: “That is some extremely bad news – particularly, of course, for Carlos personally. He is such a likeable, happy-go-lucky lad and he was extremely eager to make his comeback.

“The whole group were looking forward to him returning, as he had been making a very good impression during team sessions. We will give him all the support we can and he is in the best possible hands with our team doctor Ray Best and our medical department.”

The 23-year-old, who signed for the German side from Sporting in Portugal, will require surgery before starting the recovery process.