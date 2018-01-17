Rodriguez: My future is with Bayern

James Rodriguez remains uncertain as to his standing with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane as he admits his future is with FC Bayern München.

The Colombian striker joined the Bundesliga giants on a two-year long deal in July 2017 having fallen out of favour at Real.

He made 22 La Liga appearances, scoring eight goals, having struggled with calf and foot injuries, last season, and has already played 13 league games for Bayern this term, netting three times.

Having found his confidence restored, the former Manchester United man he still respects Zidane but that he is more than happy in Germany.

Rodriguez told El Chiringuito de Jugones: “[Zidane is] still my idol. He was a top player with a lot of quality and I admire those who play good football.

“I don’t know whether I can say I had a closeness with Zidane but each coach has their preferences. I can’t say whether he was unfair with me but there is no point thinking about that any more.

“The way I left was sad as [playing for Madrid] was a dream for me but football is like that.”

He added: “I cannot accept that I trained badly. I trained a lot, twice as much.

“I have a very clear conscience because I know that I trained well and always tried to give my all when I played.

“It was sad for me when I left Real. It was always a dream of mine to wear the white shirt – but football’s like that sometimes. Right now, I’m only thinking about Bayern. I’m feeling good, which I think you can see in my performances on the pitch. I want to achieve a lot with the club. My future is here.”

Rodriguez made a total 111 appearances in all competitions in three seasons with Real, scoring 36 goals and making 41 assists.

And after scoring the third goal in Bayern’s 3-1 win at Bayer 04 Leverkusen, head coach Jupp Heynckes said: “I’m really happy with him.

“He’s fully integrated and you can see how happy he is here every day in training.

“He realises that he’s allowed to make mistakes and that it’s not a reflection of his performance if he’s taken off. He’ll only become more important for us as time goes on.”