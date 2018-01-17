Stoger doesn’t understand Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stoger admits he has been baffled by striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s recent behaviour, in the midst of ongoing transfer speculation.

Aubameyang has been linked with a January move to Premier League outfit Arsenal, with the club potentially looking to replace Alexis Sanchez, who is likely on his way out.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old was once again suspended by his club for “disciplinary reasons” after he failed to pitch up at an important team meeting ahead of the Wolfsburg clash last weekend.

BVB boss Stoger has been surprised by the star striker’s conduct and admits he doesn’t know what to make of it.

When asked if he thought Aubameyang would stay at Dortmund, he told Sport Bild: “I assume so.”

Stoger was also asked how he felt about the Gabon international, to which he said: “Disappointment is the wrong expression.

“Rather a lack of understanding as I cannot really comprehend his conduct. And I am certainly not the only one.”

Stoger also spoke about his own Dortmund future, and said he was enjoying his spell as manager and would be open to staying beyond this season.

The 51-year-old took over the reins at BVB in December, after the sacking of Peter Bosz, but was only given a contract until the end of the current season.

However, after leading Dortmund to two victories in their last three Bundesliga games, the Austrian admits he would consider a longer stay at the club.

“I’ll try to take my chance and then we’ll see what happens,” he said.

“If I am successful – but do not remain – I would probably have good opportunities afterwards. If everything fits, I’ll stay.

“I’m in a really happy phase here. Instead of doing nothing, I can coach Borussia Dortmund for six months.”