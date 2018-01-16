Schalke forward Avdijaj makes Eredivisie switch

Roda JC have bolstered their attacking options after completing the signing of striker Donis Avdijaj from Bundesliga outfit FC Schalke 04 on a six-month loan deal.

Avdijaj, 21, arrives at the Eredivisie side as a senior Kosovo international and a reputation as one of the most prolific forwards to graduate from the German side’s academy in recent years.

#S04's Donis #Avdijaj has decided to join @rodajckerkrade on loan for the rest of the season. Good luck, Donis! 👍 Full story 👉 https://t.co/GXVHiXfjju pic.twitter.com/MQs7YonrcE — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) January 15, 2018

However, the German-born forward has struggled to break his way into the first-team and has only netted twice in 12 games since his promotion to the senior side.

Capable of playing on either wing, as a second-striker of in the centre-forward role – Avdijaj will provide the relegation favourites plenty of options during their bid for survival.

“We are delighted with the arrival of Donis to Roda JC,” technical director Harm van Veldhoven told the club’s website.

“Donis has experience in European competitions and can handle multiple offensive positions. He is a technically gifted player who possesses scoring ability.”