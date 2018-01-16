Heynckes reveals admiration for De Bruyne

FC Bayern München coach Jupp Heynckes rates Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne as the most influential footballer in Europe and claims he’d give his shirt off his back to manage him.

De Bruyne, 26, is no stranger to the Bundesliga, having featured for SV Werder Bremen and VfL Wolfsburg before his £66million move to the Citizens in 2015.

His impact this season has been integral to Pep Guardiola’s sides incredible Premier League campaign thus far, with six goals and nine assists – leaving the Sky Blues 12 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United.

Feeling proud about this team. We win and lose together, nothing changes. Great attitude. Props to Liverpool for a great game pic.twitter.com/P6MfrWQUd8 — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) January 14, 2018

And with the recent state of inflated transfer market values with the likes of Neymar leaving Barcelona for PSG for €220million, Heynckes was questioned whether the German side would have to join the trend to remain competitive in Europe.

“Paul Pogba cost Manchester United €105million. Does he play like this? Many alleged top players can and have still to learn,” he told Kicker.

“For sure there has to come a player again for €40million or €50million, but today for €50million you don’t get a finished player.

“For example Kevin De Bruyne. He did not play this well last season, but for him, I would give shirt off my back. On this position, you need such a player.