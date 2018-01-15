Wolf: An important win for Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart head coach Hannes Wolf admits the 1-0 victory over Hertha Berlin on Saturday was a hugely important result for his team.

The Reds came into the clash having failed to win in their previous five Bundesliga games, including a four-game losing streak.

However, a Niklas Stark own-goal in the 78th minute was enough to give Wolf’s side the narrow win, which saw them climb one spot to 13th in the standings, while also opening a four-point gap over the bottom three.

“We didn’t play so well in the first half,” Wolf said. “We wanted to play with intensity and courage in attack. We were faced by a clever and skilful side from Berlin, who failed to get a goal from three very good chances.

“In the second half, we wanted to play more aggressively, with more willingness to put in the leg-work and more sprints. We often got into the spaces, but the final pass then let us down – until the 79th minute. In that situation, we had that bit of luck on our side and the ball dropped in.

“The second half was decidedly better than the first, although it’s not as if we played rings around our opponents. On the whole, it was a very important win for us, which we are very happy about.”