Zorc: Aubameyang cannot go on like this

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was suspended and dropped for Borussia Dortmund’s 0-0 draw with Wolfsburg on Sunday after missing a team meeting, the club have revealed.

The Gabon international will also be fined, sporting director Michael Zorc said.

Aubameyang, the club’s top scorer with 13 goals in 15 appearances in the league this season, was surprisingly omitted from the squad when the teams were announced on Sunday for the first game following the winter break.

Head coach Peter Stoger later confirmed why the 28-year was missing, saying: “It was an important meeting. If he does not want to be part of that, another player will be get his chance. He briefly said that he forgot it, but we all know that’s not the case.”

Stoger added that he hoped that the club and player could move on from the episode.

“There is the opportunity to show that he is ready every week,” Stoger said. “We assume that he will appear tomorrow for training.”

The incident comes amid speculation that Arsenal are trying to land the striker as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez should he leave.

Explaining Aubameyang’s latest disciplinary transgression, Zorc said: “At some point you can’t tolerate it anymore.”

“I don’t know what’s going on inside his head. We had a very contentious discussion today. We’re not used to this behaviour from him.

“What is going on now is not to be tolerated by the club. It is clear: It cannot go on like this. I don’t know what is going through his mind. I don’t recognise him anymore.

“There is trouble in the team and that is not good.”

Aubameyang was previously suspended in November after repeatedly turning up late for training while in November 2016 he missed a Champions League game against Sporting Lisbon after taking a trip to Milan without approval from the club.