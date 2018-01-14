Dortmund fail to break down Wolsfburg

Borussia Dortmund failed to take their numerous chances as they were held to a goalless draw by VfL Wolfsburg at Signal Iduna Park.

Yarmolenko guilty of wastefulness

Isak hits woodwork in first half

Sancho denied by post in second half

Brekalo misses late chance for Wolves

Match Summary

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped for the game after he skipped a meeting on Saturday and Dortmund missed their talisman.

Andriy Yarmolenko was particularly wasteful for Peter Stoger’s side, who hit the woodwork once in each half as they had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Full Report

The hosts bossed the first half, which got off to a quiet start before the Wolfsburg defence came under increasing pressure around the midway point.

Jadon Sancho had the first shot of the game on 20 minutes when he picked up Yarmolenko’s overhit cross on the right, but he failed to trouble Koen Casteels with a wayward effort.

Yarmolenko also missed the target two minutes later as he got on the end of Lukasz Piszczek’s low cross from the right, while Alexander Isak couldn’t keep his header down from Shinji Kagawa’s 30th-minute free-kick.

BVB threatened again moments later on the counter, but Yarmolenko only found the side-netting after cutting inside from the right. The Wolves almost made them pay on 37 minutes as Yunus Malli released Daniel Didavi with a backheel, although Roman Burki came to Dortmund’s rescue with a good save.

Isak was a whisker away from breaking the deadlock three minutes before half-time with a strike that clipped the post after he did well to control Mario Gotze’s pass into the area. Yarmolenko then squandered a glorious chance three minutes after the restart when he fired over from six yards out following good work from Gotze to set him up.

It was Sancho’s turn to be denied by the frame of the goal on 53 minutes as he met Kagawa’s cutback from the right and saw the ball come back off the post. Burki was then alert to the danger when Divock Origi latched onto a through-ball from Josua Guilavogui and attempted to lift his shot over the keeper on 58 minutes.

.@nurisahin takes to the pitch – 12 years on from his @BVB debut vs. @VfLWolfsburg_EN, when he became the first 16-year-old to play in the #Bundesliga 👊 #BVBWOB pic.twitter.com/JD0La8hCIn — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) January 14, 2018

Yarmolenko’s radar was off again nine minutes later when he raced onto a pass down the right flank and cut inside before lashing an effort wide of the goal.

Burki was called into action 13 minutes from time with a fine fingertip save to keep out William’s long-range strike. The Swiss shot-stopper had a more routine save to make from Max Arnold’s free-kick two minutes later.

Josip Brekalo spurned a gilt-edged chance to snatch victory for the Lower Saxony outfit in the 85th minute when he skied a shot from inside the box after linking up with Renato Steffen.

Casteels provided a nervy moment for Martin Schmidt’s team a minute later as came off his line to challenge Andre Schurrle and then Julian Weigl, before seeing Nuri Sahin miss the target from range as he tried to catch the keeper off his line.