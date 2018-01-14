Liverpool-bound Keita going nowhere in January

RB Leipzig have reiterated their stance on midfielder Naby Keita by claiming he will end the season playing in the Bundesliga.

Keita agreed to join Liverpool last year in a £51 million that will come into effect in July 2018. But with the recent sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, there have been calls for the midfielder to arrive early at Anfield.

Leipzig have been firm in their stance with the Guinea international over the past 12 months, even before the Reds activated Keita’s release clause.

OFFICIAL: Naby #Keïta will remain an #RBLeipzig player until 30th June 2018. We wish to put the speculation about a January move to @LFC to bed. pic.twitter.com/Cilx09m24e — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 14, 2018

And club director Ralf Rangnick confirmed their reluctance to let Keita join Liverpool in January after the 3-1 win over Schalke on Saturday.

“We won’t allow Liverpool to sign him early,” Rangnick told reporters. “They have shown renewed interest to bring him in during this transfer window.

“As everyone knows, we are not a selling club, therefore it would only have been possible had we reached a mutual agreement involving an exorbitant additional fee. That is not the case.”