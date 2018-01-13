Ribery wants to finish career at Bayern

Franck Ribery wants a new contract at FC Bayern Munich after netting his first Bundesliga goal of the season in their 3-1 win at Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Goals from Ribery, Javi Martinez and James Rodriguez saw Jupp Heynckes’ side go 14 points clear at the top of the table on Friday.

It was a timely reminder of Ribery’s worth, with the ex-French international’s current deal expiring at the end of the season.

There has been speculation about the 34-year-old moving to Qatar when his contract expires, but he has made it clear that he wants to end his career at Bayern.

“My aim is to stay at Bayern Munich for as long as possible,” said Ribery.

“I am pleased to be fit and healthy. I’m having fun with the team, enjoying playing and training as well.”

He added: “Normally I provide a lot of assists and do a lot of dribbling – but it’s always great when you score a goal.

“You know when you play in Leverkusen it is always a difficult game. But after working hard in Qatar [winter training camp] we played well. Although we managed to win 3-1, it was tricky as Leverkusen put us under a lot of pressure.”