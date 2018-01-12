Leipzig play brutal prank on Liverpool fans

Naby Keita will join Liverpool soon… but not just yet, as the RB Leipzig twitter account is fully aware.

Philippe Coutinho has undoubtedly left a massive void in the Liverpool squad after his departure to Catalan giants – Barcelona.

In an attempt to overcome that loss, The Reds have reportedly done their utmost to bring in Keita earlier than expected – the box-to-box midfielder will definitely move to Anfield in July however in recent times there has been plenty of speculation that the signing could be completed in January for an additional 18 million pounds.

The possibility of that happening was rubbished by Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl on Thursday.

“The situation is the same as it was all season – there’s no reason for us to let Naby Keita go early,” he said.

No doubt, fully informed about the situation regarding their 22-year-old Guinea play-maker, the Leipzig Twitter account opted to troll Liverpool fans by playing on the false rumours that Keita would make the move to the Merseyside in the coming days.

A post started with the words ‘Official’ and ‘Naby Keita’, insinuating that the midfielder was gone, before simply revealing that his ‘passing is very good’.

A let-down? You bet.

However, some fans saw the lighter side of the German trickery.