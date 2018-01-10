Vidal unconcerned over Chelsea talks

FC Bayern München midfielder Arturo Vidal says he’s been unaffected by exit talks amid reports Chelsea have made a bid for his services.

Antonio Conte has revealed his admiration for the Chilean – whom he worked with at Juventus – and openly admitted that he’d love to have him come to Stamford Bridge.

But Vidal has poured cold water on any potential reunion with the Italian tactician by claiming his sole focus is winning silverware with Die Roten this season.

With Bayern on course to win the Bundesliga for the sixth successive season and sitting pretty in the UEFA Champions League last-16, Vidal has weighed up his options over a possible departure.

“Yes, I’ve heard about it, but I’m fully focused on the season with Bayern and look only from day to day,” Vidal told Sport1.

“We are a great team and we have big goals. We want to win all titles. That’s my focus.”

Meanwhile, Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes sees no reason to let one of their top players leave in the middle of the season.

“There’s absolutely no contact [with Chelsea] and we also won’t sell a player in January,” Heynckes told the press, according to Goal.

“Moreover, I have to say that Arturo Vidal is very motivated. I don’t know what that means but he has been very motivated in the last few weeks too.

“He is a top player and we’re better with him.”

Vidal has made 14 Bundesliga appearances for Die Roten this campaign, scoring five goals and providing two assists to help them to the top of the table.