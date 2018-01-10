Zorc: Reus is Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says he would understand if forward Marco Reus wants to leave but urged the vice-captain to stay put.

Reus, 28, has seen his career hampered by injuries over the past two seasons and has yet to feature for the club in the 2017/18 campaign.

Despite his lack of football, the Germany international is still widely considered as one of the most clinical attackers in European football.

And Zorc feels it’s important for the former Borussia Mönchengladbach forward to remain at the Signal Iduna Park to regain his full fitness.

“It’s perfectly normal for a player of his age to think about his career and think about possibly taking another step,” he told Ruhr Nachrichten.

“On the other hand, he knows what he has at Dortmund and he would be here in his usual environment. That’s important for him, I think, to get to his top performance [level].

“We would be happy if we could continue to plan with Marco. He is Dortmund – he has a high identification with the club and the city. We will certainly hold the appropriate discussions in the near future.”