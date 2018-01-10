De Jong motivated to lift Mainz

Veteran midfielder Nigel de Jong is determined to make the most of his spell at 1. FSV Mainz 05 by helping the team stay in the Bundesliga this season.

The 33-year-old joined Mainz from Turkish side Galatasaray on a free transfer last week and has signed a six-month contract with the German outfit.

Heute stand #Mainz05-Neuzugang Nigel #DeJong erstmals mit seinen neuen Kollegen auf dem Trainingsplatz. Erster Eindruck: viel Eingewöhnungszeit braucht @NDJ_Official nicht … 😉 pic.twitter.com/OUbA7mHyGJ — 1. FSV Mainz 05 (@1FSVMainz05) January 9, 2018

The former Manchester City and AC Milan player is in the twilight of his football career but remains motivated to give as much as he can to lift Mainz, who are only two points clear of the Bundesliga’s bottom three.

“I firstly want to say thank you, that I was given the chance to play in the Bundesliga again by Rouven Schröder and head coach Sandro Schwarz,” he told the official Bundesliga website.

“It is a big chance for me to show my ability on the pitch. I’m now 33-years-old, but not nearly finished with football.

“I now want to bring all of my work and experience into the team for the young players and show for the next five months that we, with discipline and the right mentality, can stay in the Bundesliga.”