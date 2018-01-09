Gotze hails ‘fantastic’ Stoger

Borussia Dortmund playmaker Mario Gotze has backed new head coach Peter Stoger to get the Bundesliga club back to playing at their best this season.

Stoger replaced Peter Bosz at Signal Iduna Park last month after Dortmund were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and endured an eight-game winless run in the league.

The Austrian had been out of a job for just one week following his sacking at 1. FC Koln, but he's overseen two league wins to take Dortmund up to third place, 13 points off leaders FC Bayern München.

Gotze feels the man-management skills shown by Stoger since his arrival has vastly improved squad morale and confidence moving forward for the rest of the season.

"I'm convinced he's going to bring us the stability we need and lead us forward in the second half of the season," the Germany international told Bild.

"He communicates with us a lot, is open and approachable – I think he's a great solution and a fantastic coach."