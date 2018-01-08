Schalke want Baba Rahman back

FC Schalke 04 head coach Domenico Tedesco has confirmed an interest in bringing out-of-favour Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman back to the Veltins-Arena.

The Ghana international spent the 2016/17 campaign on loan with the Royal Blues, making 21 appearances across all competitions before returning to Stamford Bridge during the off-season.

But Rahman has yet to feature for the Premier League champions this term, with Marcos Alonso and Kenedy firmly ahead of him in the pecking order on the left flank.

Tedesco, though, is keen to offer the 24-year-old another lifeline in Germany as the Bundesliga club explore the possibility of a longer-term loan deal.

“One more player would be good for us, I’m thinking about Abdul Rahman Baba for the left wing above all,” he told Kicker.

“He still has a flat here in Gelsenkirchen, he knows Schalke and Schalke knows him. If we could get him on loan from Chelsea for a longer spell we wouldn’t be averse.

“We are clarifying now how good his fitness is at the moment.”