Usain Bolt set for… Dortmund trial?

No, it’s not April’s Fools Day. Olympic legend Usain Bolt has revealed he will participate in a trial with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Bolt is looking to pursue a professional soccer career at age 32, and – get this – he’s using the trial with Dortmund as a stepping stone towards his real dream – to play for his favourite club, Manchester United.

The retired Jamaican sprinter told The Express: “In March we’re going to do a trials with Dortmund and that will determine what I do with that career, which way it goes. If they say I’m good, and that I need a bit of training, I’ll do it.

“It makes me nervous. I don’t get nervous but this is different, this is football now. It’ll take time to adjust but once I play a few times I’ll get used to it. It was the same when I started track and field. I was nervous for a while until I started getting used to the crowd, people and everyone around and it falls into place,

“One of my biggest dreams is to sign for Manchester United. If Dortmund say I’m good enough, I’ll crack on and train hard.

“I’ve spoken to Alex Ferguson and I told him he needs to put in a good word. He told me if I get fit and ready, he will see what he can do.”

Some might consider Bolt crazy for seriously contemplating a professional football career at the highest level at the age of 32, but it seems like no one wants to be the one to tell an eight-time Olympic gold medalist he’s crazy.

And who can blame them? Maybe Bolt will surprise us all.