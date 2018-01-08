Reus targets World Cup selection for Germany

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus says he is hopeful of winning a place in manager Joachim Löw’s World Cup squad, if he can return to full form and fitness.

Reus suffered a partial cruciate ligament tear during the 2017 DFB-Pokel Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt in May that year, and has been battling to make his return ever since.

However, positive news for the player is that he participated in a number of intense training drills during a recent training stint in Dubai.

Speaking to reporters, the 28-year-old said: “So far everything’s gone to plan. I trained really well in Dubai (while on holiday over the winter break) and had some really intense sessions.

“I’ve continued that here and so being in Marbella has been like a second training camp for me. I’m very satisfied and I’m happy that I was able to take part in the sections I did. I hope over the next few days and weeks that I can intensify that even more with a view to making a full return to training.”

He added that earning selection to Die Mannschaft remained a goal, saying: “I’m in contact with Joachim Löw, and that’s very important to me. But for now my first priority is to get back into full training with the team. After that the aim is to starting playing again and then to find my rhythm.

“After being out for such a long time with an injury like this it’s not easy to come back and play well, but anyone who knows me knows that I have the potential to do that and I’ve got the right mentality too. I’m optimistic. If everything goes to plan and I get time out on the pitch in the coming weeks and if I’m fit then obviously I want to play for Germany too.”