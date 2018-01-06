Mainz complete De Jong signing

Bundesliga strugglers Mainz have announced the signing of Netherlands international midfielder Nigel de Jong on a free transfer.

De Jong arrives for his second stint in the Bundesliga after spending three years with Hamburg a decade ago – before embarking on a nomadic career to Manchester City, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and more recently Galatasaray.

After falling down the pecking order under head coach Igor Tudor, the 81-timed capped Oranje midfielder requested for his contract to be terminated and he admits he is delighted with his return to Germany.

Deal ✍️ Nigel #deJong has signed a contract with the #Zerofivers until the end of the season. The dutch midfielder joins #Mainz05 from @Galatasaray. pic.twitter.com/SImZRPgzW5 — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) January 5, 2018

“I like Mainz’s story, the club has established itself in the Bundesliga off its own back,” De Jong told the club’s official website.

“I want to help the team and the club achieve its aims this season. I’m really pleased to be back in the Bundesliga, one of Europe’s top leagues.”

Mainz are currently in 15th place at the mid-season mark, hovering dangerously, two points off the drop zone.