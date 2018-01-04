Junuzovic itching for Bundesliga resumption

SV Werder Bremen playmaker Zlatko Junuzovic says the mid-season break came at the perfect time in order for him to regain full fitness once again.

After missing the first six league games for the Bundesliga strugglers due to Achilles tendon problems, the club captain struggled for form as muscular and calf problems took a toll on his fitness.

However, following the month-long break, the 30-year-old says he feels ready to play football again.

“I have had to deal with a number of injuries and setbacks in the last six months. I could not get myself into a proper routine,” Junuzovic told the club’s official website.

“I trained over the winter break and feel fully fit now. I am really excited about playing football again.”

Junuzovic has scored 20 goals and registered 49 assists in 182 games for Die Werderaner since joining them from Austria Wien in 2012.