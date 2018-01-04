Hofmann ‘looking forward’ after injury nightmare

VfL Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann admits he is ready to return to training and hopes to remain injury free for the remainder of the season.

Since making the move to Die Fohlen from Borussia Dortmund two years ago for €8 million, Hofmann has been blighted by injuries that have heavily curtailed his development.

The 25-year-old suffered from muscular problems and a medial collateral ligament avulsion this term that restricted him to just 161 minutes of Bundesliga action.

“It was nice to be out on the pitch again,” he told the club’s official website. “I was ready to train on Tuesday but I had to travel to Dusseldorf with a few of the other boys to complete a lactate test.

“Injuries always shake up your world when you are a footballer. I was out for around nine weeks, but the time actually went quite quickly. There are definitely worse injuries out there.

“I am really happy that everything healed well and looked exactly like it did before. I am looking forward now.”