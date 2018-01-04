Wagner thrilled to be back at Bayern

FC Bayern München forward Sandro Wagner says his return to his boyhood club is a ‘dream come true’ and he’s ready to fight for his place in the team.

Wagner graduated from the club’s academy in 2007 before embarking on a nomadic career with MSV Duisburg, SV Werder Bremen, Kaiserslautern and Hertha Berlin before finding relative success with SV Darmstadt 98 and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga over the past three seasons.

As a target-man, his 29 league goals in the past two seasons and a half earned him national team recognition in 2017 – where he has now netted five goals in seven senior caps as well as winning the Confederation Cup with Die Mannschaft.

This form led to a €13million move back to the Bundesliga Champions with head coach Jupp Heynckes seeking competition for striker Robert Lewandowski.

“Everything is really positive,” he told the club’s website after his first training session. “The team has welcomed me very well. It’s an absolute dream to be home again at Bayern. I’m just happy.

“I left as a young player and return as a Germany international. It’s different and you notice that. I know what to expect here. I know I’ll be on the bench for periods,” Wagner added.

“However, everyone will get time out on the pitch. The coach said that today. My ideal dream would be to get playing time and make it into the World Cup squad.”

Wagner, who was part of the famous Germany U21 squad who won the 2009 Euro Championship alongside Mesut Ozil, Sami Khedira, Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels and George Boateng – revealed national team coach Joachim Löw endorsed his return to the Allianz Arena.

“He told me to make the move. It was the only decision for me. It’s a different level here compared to other Bundesliga teams.

“It helps you progress when you have to give your all every day.”