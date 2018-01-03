Goretzka a target, Bayern confirm

FC Bayern München sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed that FC Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka is a target for the Bundesliga champions.

The Germany international is highly sought-after having entered the final six months of his contract at the Veltins-Arena, with Manchester United and Juventus said to be heading the queue to sign him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Royal Blues are still hoping to secure his long-term future after offering Goretzka new terms that would make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history, while they denied reports earlier this week that he has agreed to join Bayern.

But the transfer could be an eventuality after Salihamidzic declared that the Bavarian giants are keen on bringing the 22-year-old to the Allianz Arena.

“Leon Goretzka is a great player, that’s clear. He is a Schalke player and we obviously respect that,” the Bosnian said.

“But he is a Germany international and we can say that we are interested in him.”