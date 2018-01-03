Bundesliga

Hecking confirms Gladbach bid for Oxford

VfL Borussia Monchengladbach head coach Dieter Hecking claims West Ham defender Reece Oxford wants to return to the club and confirmed the German side have launched a bid for his services.

Oxford, 19, was recalled by Hammers manager David Moyes last week as he looks to assess his playing squad ahead of the second-half of the English Premier League season.

With a relegation battle looming, it’s unlikely the teenager would command a regular starting berth for the Londoners – which prompted Die Fohlen to make the move for the towering defender.

“The ball is now with West Ham and Reece made a clear statement saying he would like to continue playing football in Gladbach and I personally believe that would be the best for his development,” coach Hecking was quoted by Kicker as saying.

“As far as I am informed, there will be another crucial meeting in West Ham today, and then we will have clarity tonight and tomorrow, I will sit down with Max Eberl (Gladbach sporting director) to discuss the situation.”

