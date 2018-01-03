Schalke confirm deal for Teuchert

FC Schalke 04 have confirmed the signing of Germany youth international striker Cedric Teuchert on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Nuremberg.

Teuchert, 20, joined up with his new teammates during their mid-season break at the Spanish resort of Benidorm on Wednesday.

After scoring six goals and registering two assists in 16 Bundesliga 2 games this season, Schalke sanctioned a reported £1.35m deal to rope in the promising attacker.

The Royal Blues' second day of training is underway ⚽️ #S04inSpain #s04 pic.twitter.com/qiKOzM5HGc — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) January 3, 2018

"Cedric's a young and talented player, who's got a bold playing style and a nose for goal," Schalke head coach Domenico Tedesco told the Bundesliga website. "We want him to kick on with us and develop."

Teuchert has scored two goals in three caps for the Germany U21 side after rising through the youth levels from the U-15s up.