At around 5 foot 8, Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic is a diminutive player, but don’t let his size fool you.

The American-born attacker was snapped up by the German outfit in 2016 for his freakish skills, some of which are on display right here. Turn up the volume to hear his teammate Patrick Aubameyang commentating…

Swish! You have to admit that is some serious height. After the USMNT’s world cup qualifying disappointments, let’s hope this is the start of a better year for Pulisic.